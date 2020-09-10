Razer makes gum for gamers

Do you like to chew gum while you play your favorite game? Razer has your back. As a follow up to its focus-sharpening Razer Respawn drink, the company has rolled out Respawn By 5 gaming gum. Up your game by upping your gum. I guess.

Razer has partnered with Wrigley’s 5 gum (you might remember their mid-2000s commercials, which were out there) to make a gum specifically for gamers. So what is so special about it? The product is infused with B vitamins and green tea extract which will help improve your focus and reaction time, according to Razer. You can choose from a classic cool mint flavor, or pomegranate watermelon and tropical punch.

If the Respawn drink seemed a little weird to you, this gum is a bit of a surprise as well. However, Respawn By 5 could be good for gamers who don’t want the caffeine in the Respawn drink but still want a performance boost. Could a stick of gum be the difference between beating the next boss in your video game or becoming an esports master? You never know. It may be worth a try if your game needs improvement. You can get 10 packs for $27.99 at the Razer website.

Source Ubergizmo

