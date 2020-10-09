Razer Gets Into The Credit Card Game

Ever since Apple announced the Apple Card, we’re seeing more tech companies jump on board the credit card bandwagon, and now it looks like Razer is one of the latest interested in offering something similar of their own called the Razer Card.

The Razer Card is pretty similar to other cards. It can be used to make digital payments through Razer Pay, as well as be used as a physical card that you might use at a retail outlet. But unlike Apple Pay, the Razer Card is more like a prepaid card that you can load money on before you use it.

So this one won’t put you in unnecessary debt, and you could also argue that it is safer because if someone were to steal it, they wouldn’t be able to go on a crazy spending spree, unless of course, you were to load up a ton of money on it anyway.

You can get the Razer Card in two options: one will be a standard card that comes in black, and there will also be a Premium version that comes with a built-in LED inside the Razer logo that glows green when you use it to pay for stuff. That’s pretty damn cool. The Razer Card is being tested in Singapore, but it is expected to eventually find its way to other markets.

Source Ubergizmo

