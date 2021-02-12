Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Arrives On PS5 on June 11th

Sony has unveiled the news that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will arrive on June 11th. The game’s release date was originally scheduled for the PS5 “launch window.” The latest entry in Insomniac Games’ series takes advantage of the PlayStation 5’s fast hardware to transport you from one reality to another dimension in game.

If you like the idea of dimension-hopping tech and great visuals, but you’re a newcomer to Ratchet & Clank, don’t worry. Rift Apart is a standalone game. You won’t need to play the previous games to understand the story, but you still have a few months to catch up if you want to get the full picture, before this game arrives.

Pre-order and you’ll get the Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (2003). The Pixelizer weapon from 2016’s Ratchet & Clank will also be yours as it is an early unlock. The standard version is $70, while the digital deluxe edition will cost you $80. The deluxe version includes five more armor sets, a digital artbook and soundtrack, a sticker pack for the photo mode, and some Raritanium to help you upgrade your weapons faster in the game.

This will be a fun installment for fans of this popular hit franchise.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals