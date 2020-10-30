Ram is working on an electric pickup truck

It has come to light that Ram is working on an electrified version of its popular pickup truck. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley confirmed during an earnings call that the automaker is moving into this market alongside the likes of Ford, Tesla, GMC and Rivian. Better late than never as they say.

Manley didn’t give us any more details. For instance, we don’t know whether the pickup will be a hybrid or full electric. He also didn’t offer a concrete timeline on when we can expect it. “I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we’ll tell you exactly when that will be,” he said on the call.

They are not the first company to do this of course. Many other major automakers have electric trucks in the works, like Tesla’s Cybertruck and Ford’s electric F-150. GMC just unveiled the Hummer EV as well. Ram doesn’t want to miss out on a burgeoning new market. Back in 2018, FCA said it would have 30 EVs and hybrids by 2022. An electrified Ram would certainly go a long way to form a large piece of that puzzle.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals