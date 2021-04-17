QuietOn 3 noise cancelling earbuds from $150

QuietOn based in Finland have launched their third generation of active noise cancelling (ANC) earbuds specifically designed for sleep. The noise reduction capabilities of QuietOn 3 excel particularly in the range of low frequencies, when compared to foam earplugs. The noise cancelling technology used in the QuietOn 3 earbuds allows you to sleep in silence and wake refreshed and ready for the day ahead wherever you may be.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $150 or £111 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the QuietOn 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the QuietOn 3 ANC earbuds project review the promotional video below.

“The feeling of waking up in the morning well-rested, feeling ready and excited for the tasks of the day ahead is beyond compare. Often, however, it is thoughts that just won’t let go of us, the surrounding traffic noise, or the snoring partner which seem to make it impossible to find the way to the long-awaited night’s rest. Don’t you wish you could just switch off and find peace and quiet in such situations? Well-rested means healthy, focused and ready for the day. All this with a tiny, comfortable next level Active Noise-Cancelling.”

“Make a decision for better sleep, a fabulous start into the day and a healthier life. Finally, after a refreshing night you can look at yourself in the mirror, smile and see the absence of dark eyeshades, feel ready for the daily tasks and be confident that the next night’s sleep is going to be just as tranquil as the previous one. Let us introduce you to a very special, extra tiny and super comfortable solution – QuietOn 3.”

“The oasis of tranquility is achieved through QuietOn’s top-notch Active Noise Cancelling technology: First, the noise coming to your ear is sampled and then attenuated with opposing soundwaves, resulting in a calming quietness. In this context, no additional sound is audible that masks the original sound, allowing you to enjoy pleasant and soothing quietude instead.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the ANC earbuds, jump over to the official QuietOn 3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

