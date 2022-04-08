Puzzle game Myst is being turned into a VR mini golf course

You remember Myst right? The classic puzzle game is getting a new lease of life. Developer Cyan Inc. has teamed up with Mighty Coconut to create a Myst-themed expansion for the VR game, Walkabout Mini Golf. The DLC will be released this fall and will be available on Meta Quest, Steam VR, and “and forthcoming VR platforms.”

Mighty Coconut says the expansion will be a 36-hole golf course with 18 easy and 18 hard-mode holes. Apparently, the DLC will blend realistic physics with “iconic settings, objects, and the spirit of puzzles from the Myst saga.” You can play through the Myst course solo or with up to four other players as you hunt for 18 lost balls, do a scavenger expedition and try to collect a commemorative putter.

Golf fans who are old-school puzzle gamers should love it. Myst was released in 1993 and was the best-selling PC game of the 20th century. Players were prompted to explore an island, solve puzzles, and put together the pieces of the story. It’s one of the most influential games of all time. And though a Myst remake came out not very long ago, it’s neat to see Mighty Coconut paying tribute to the game, even if it is in an entirely unexpected way.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Cyan Inc

