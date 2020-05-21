PUBG adds bots to PC matches

PUBG wants to help new players. With Update 7.2 the game will introduce bots to PC servers to help new players.

The game’s developers wrote in a blog post, “We’re seeing more often that many newer players are being eliminated early with no kills — and oftentimes with no damage dealt. You’ve been telling us for a while that the widening skill gap is creating a more and more challenging environment for some of our players and we’re now ready to talk about our plan to help this.” Bots were released in test servers last week, but after today’s update they’re now part of the game for everyone.

These bots will only be in normal games and will show up more infrequently as a player’s skill increases. Their actions are limited to basics like walk, run, crouch and shoot, as well as basic low height parkour, swimming, parachuting and looting. They can only join normal matching games too.

PUBG went on to say, “We’ll be adjusting the balance, intelligence, and functionality of bots as time goes on,” and that other actions like leaning, jumping and ledge grab “will be added at a later date.” Not everyone is happy about this though. Streamer sprEEEzy shared a video of his bot interaction, calling the update “a joke” and that the move represented “the saddest day for PUBG.” You can’t please everyone.

Source Engadget

