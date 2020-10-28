PS5’s SSD Expansion Card To Cost $115

On PCs you can easily expand on the storage by inserting a new hard drive, but it’s different for consoles, and this is why expansion cards are sold for consoles. Sony’s upcoming PS5 will support SSD expansion cards and now thanks to a recent sighting at Walmart, we know it is expected to cost $115.

The version spotted at Walmart is for the 500GB model, so if you’re looking to expand to 1TB, you could pay as much as $200 for it, or more. This is roughly the same price you might pay for the Xbox Series X’s expansion card. We previously reported that a sighting for the card in Australia listed it for about $250, so it is going to be roughly around that price range.

These storage expansion cards will be a necessity if you play a lot of games. Games these days use a lot of high-resolution graphics, so they do take up more space than games that were released 10 years ago. Even though the PS5 comes with 1TB of storage (about 800+GB of usable storage), you could end up filling that hard drive up a lot faster than you think.

Sony has confirmed that SSD expansion cards will be available for the PS5, but they did not mention which brands to look out for or how much they will cost.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals