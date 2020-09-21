PS5 Won’t Be Backwards Compatible With PS3

For gamers who want to enjoy a large library of games, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X could be the console for you. This is because the console will support backwards compatibility with games going back as far as the original Xbox as long as those games were already backward compatible on the Xbox One X.

What about the Sony PS5? Unfortunately, it looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that the console will not be compatible with games designed for the PS3 or older.

Ryan says, “We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.”

This is sad news for PS5 gamers hoping to access more games than just those designed for the PS4 and PS5. But we upgrade to newer consoles to enjoy the new hardware and games optimized for it anyway, not old games.

Source Ubergizmo

