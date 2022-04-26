PS5 update to add variable refresh rate support

PlayStation 5 owners will get access to the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature later this week. Sony will start rolling out a system update that will enable VRR support at last. Users have been waiting for this.

VRR (a feature that’s been available on Xbox Series X/S since the consoles launched) improves visual performance by mitigating visual artifacts like screen tearing. It matches the refresh rate of your TV or monitor to the PS5’s output. VRR can help render scenes faster and reduce input lag. We love improved performance.

If your PS5 is connected to an HDMI 2.1 port on a compatible display, VRR will be automatic for games that use it. Several titles will also get VRR optimization updates, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Call of Duty: Vanguard, DIRT 5, and Destiny 2.

Of course VRR optimization patches are likely coming for other games in the future. But, Sony says you’ll be able to switch on VRR for any other game you want. This might cause some issues, depending on the title, your TV and the game’s graphics settings though. You can toggle VRR on or off through the Screen and Video section of the ps5’s system settings. This one has been a while coming.

