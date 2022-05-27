PS5 Expected To Overtake PS4 Sales By 2024

The PlayStation 5 has been frustratingly elusive for millions of fans around the globe. In Fall 2021, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki outlined plans to invest more heavily in console semiconductor shortages linked to the pandemic. But according to Eurogamer, component scarcity isn’t the only thing at play here. The Russia-Ukraine war has also affected parts inventory. In a financial presentation conducted yesterday, Sony CEO Jim Ryan said that PS4 sales continue to be higher than those of the PS5. However, the shortages are expected to stabilize and overtake PS4 sales by 2024.

In year one, the PS5 outsold the PS4, in year two, it undersold the PS4 due to supply problems, then in year three, the gap is expected to now close, and by year four and forward, the PS5 is expected to overtake its predecessor again. Sony has two plans to help expedite the sale increase: to source several suppliers for greater stability and facilitate logistical negotiations to maintain optimal delivery routes. It sounds like a good plan.

Hopefully, we can all get our hot hands on the latest-gen Sony console as time goes on. Their plan just might work and if it does work we will all be very happy indeed.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals