PS5 DualSense Controllers Are Experiencing Drifting Issues

The analog sticks on gaming controllers are mechanical parts, so over time and with frequent use, they can get damaged. But how long can we realistically expect them to last before they start displaying problems? In the case of Sony’s PS5 DualSense controllers, not very long apparently.

PS5 gamers have been reporting issues with drifting. This is where cursors and characters on the screen start to move without any user input. This isn’t a problem exclusive to the PS5. It happens on many consoles. Nintendo faced similar issues with the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers a few years ago and is currently facing lawsuits over it.

It appears that the controller will be covered under the PS5’s warranty, so you can get it repaired or replaced if you’re having these problems. The downside is that you’ll need to send in the controller to Sony and you’ll have to pay for the shipping yourself.

So if you only have one controller, you’re stuck waiting for Sony to fix it and send it back to you. We don’t know if Sony plans to update the design of the DualSense controller in the future to address the problem, but that would be a good idea.

Source Ubergizmo

