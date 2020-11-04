PS5 DualSense Controller Works With The Nintendo Switch

Usually, gaming controllers for consoles work for the consoles they were designed for and nothing else. Interestingly, it looks like Sony’s DualSense controller designed for the PS5 works with the Nintendo Switch if you’re willing to spend a bit of money to buy a third-party accessory.

This news is according to a tweet by BrokenGamezHDR who found that if you were to use the 8BitDo adapter with the Switch, you can pair it with the Sony DualSense controller. The adapter pretty much allows users to use third-party controllers with the Nintendo Switch as opposed to being limited to just the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which might be a bit expensive for some users. This could save you money.

So it looks like gamers who buy the PS5 will also be able to use the DualSense controller with their Switch console, so if you don’t already own the Switch Pro Controller, this could be a more affordable option. We don’t know if there are any limitations to using the DualSense controller over an official Nintendo controller, but for now, it seems like it will work just fine as they managed to play Mario Kart using the DualSense controller.

We’ll have to wait for a deeper review to find out all of the details.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals