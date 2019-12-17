Protect your online privacy with Winston

If you are searching for an easy way to protect your entire families online privacy, you may be interested in a new piece of hardware called Winston, specifically designed to protect your home network after a second setup process. Protecting your online privacy is becoming a part of everyday life, one system designed to take the hard work out of protecting your home network and family from advertising, intrusive third-party programs, trackers and malware.

Early bird pledges are still available for a limited time via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign where more than 4,000 backers have already helped Winston raise over $1,000,000 in funding. Watch the promotional trailer above to learn more about how Winston can protect your online privacy and keep your network protected and family safe while online.

“Winston’s founder, Richard Stokes, was in the ad-tech industry for over a decade, most recently as the Global Head of Innovation for the media intelligence division of the world’s largest advertising agency. We founded Winston Privacy with a clear mission: to help Internet users take back control over their personal information. Comprehensive privacy is not only possible, it’s realistic. Our team is made of people with diverse technical backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep knowledge of the state of online privacy. Our founder is an engineer by training who left a career in advertising after seeing firsthand the increasing abuses of personal data that are taking place. At Winston, we’re not only building products that put the power back into your hands, we’re also advocating for change.”

To make an earlybird pledge and be one of the first to benefit from Winston‘s privacy protection technology jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

