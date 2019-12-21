Protect your online privacy easily with Winston

Winston is an new piece of hardware specifically designed to protect your home network and online privacy after a 60 second setup process. Protecting your online privacy is becoming a part of everyday life, Winston has been designed to take the hard work out of protecting your home network and family from advertising, intrusive third-party programs, trackers and malware. Watch the video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are still available for a limited time via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign where more than 4,000 backers have already helped Winston raise over $1,000,000 in funding. Watch the promotional trailer above to learn more about how Winston can protect your online privacy and keep your network protected and family safe while online.

“Winston’s founder, Richard Stokes, was in the ad-tech industry for over a decade, most recently as the Global Head of Innovation for the media intelligence division of the world’s largest advertising agency. We founded Winston Privacy with a clear mission: to help Internet users take back control over their personal information. Comprehensive privacy is not only possible, it’s realistic. Our team is made of people with diverse technical backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep knowledge of the state of online privacy. Our founder is an engineer by training who left a career in advertising after seeing firsthand the increasing abuses of personal data that are taking place. At Winston, we’re not only building products that put the power back into your hands, we’re also advocating for change.”

Source: Indiegogo

