Elevated Craft professional cocktail shaker with integrated measuring top

Elevated Craft is a new cocktail shaker specifically designed for the home bar offering a vacuum insulated shaker with integrated patented measuring system and 750 ml capacity. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the cocktail shaker is available to back with early bird pledges starting from $53 or roughly £41 offering a 23% discount via Indiegogo.

With still 10 days remaining, the Elevated Craft cocktail shaker has already raised over $1.5 million thanks to over 26,000 backers.

The integrated measuring system is available in both ounces and millimetres depending on your location and requirements and the shaker has been specifically designed to not freeze stuck, leak or freeze your fingers when shaking.

The creator of the Elevated Craft cocktail shaker, Adam Craft explains more about the inspiration behind the design and its features.

“I got my start in the craft beverage scene as a novice homebrewer and also a craft beer lover, like many of you. A few years ago, I ventured down the rabbit hole of home mixology and began experimenting with different ingredients and spirits. Making unique cocktails at home quickly became an obsession and creative outlet. While I loved making new drinks, I grew increasingly frustrated with the gadgets I was using. This frustration ignited my obsession to design better bar tools.

I decided to focus on reinventing the traditional three-piece cocktail shaker because almost everyone has one, but they are incredibly annoying to use. No matter how much money I spent on shakers that claimed to be the best, they all had the same problems, so I knew I was onto something. After a ton of research, prototyping and engineering over the last 18 months, I am confident that you will love the Elevated Craft Cocktail Shaker as much as I do.

As the owner of a full service design & engineering firm, I have a diverse background in the development and manufacturing of a variety of products — many sold at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, REI and OBI.”

Source: Indiegogo

