Price Of The Sony PS5 May Have Been Revealed On Amazon Listing

With Sony officially unveiling the PS5, we still need to know the pricing. Sony had previously hinted that it will not be cheap, but how much more expensive will it be compared to the PS4? Everyone wants to know. But now it seems that we have an idea of how much the console could cost.

This info comes thanks to Ben Geskin who shared a screenshot on Twitter where he stumbled across a listing for the console on Amazon France. According to the listing, the PS5 is priced at €499 for the standard version, and €399 for the Digital Edition (which has no optical drive). This roughly converts to around $565 and $450 respectively. This is the price point that many were guessing.

If these prices are accurate, this makes the PS5 more expensive than its predecessor by at least $150, and also potentially more expensive than the Xbox Series X which some experts believe could be priced starting at $399. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a PS5 listing on Amazon, so take it with a grain of salt.

The previous listing was later deleted and was acknowledged to be a mistake, so this could be wrong as well.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals