ElecHive 2,400Wh universal portable power station

If you are in the market for a powerful, portable power station you may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign for the 2,400Wh ElecHive Zero Breeze power station now available from Indiegogo. Rather than connecting hundreds of individual batteries together, the design of the ElecHive 2200 uses only six batteries, making it much smaller than traditional power stations as well as greatly reducing the risk of potential overloads, say its creators.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1049 or £785. If the ElecHive Zero Breeze Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the ElecHive Zero Breeze project checkout the promotional video below.

“Purchasing a gas generator can set you back up to $1,000. Once you buy one, you have to stock up on oil and gas and keep some on hand at all times. Not to mention the costly and time-consuming maintenance. Ultimately, you end up wasting a lot of time and money. Because of this, creating more convenient power storage solutions to replace traditional gas generators is becoming a trend.”

“The ElecHive 2200 is a game-changer in the world of generators! Thanks to its latest battery pack technology, the ElecHive 2200 has definitely reached the highest energy density for a product of its kind. This is very important because it means no similar product can have the same battery capacity at a smaller size. Its powerful battery can provide 2,200W of power output, just like a standard wall socket! And it packs a massive 2,400Wh capacity, which means all your devices will stay powered for hours and hours, so you’ll never be stranded without power. Even with all of these features, it only weighs 34 pounds and is as small as a basketball.”

ElecHive has made significant breakthroughs to stay powerful without compromising mobility and versatility. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official ElecHive Zero Breeze crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

