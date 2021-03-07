EVO Gym all-in-one portable home gym

If you are searching for a way to keep fit at home to work out either indoors or outdoors. You might be interested in a new portable gym system call EVO Gym, originally launched via a successful crowdfunding campaign and is now available via the Indiegogo InDemand service and a discount price.

The portable EVO home gym system can be carried or collapse down for easy storage when not in use. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $169 or £121 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price. To learn more about the EVO Gym resistant bands project checkout the promotional video below.

“The EVO Gym base is made out of three components — a rubber top plate for slide resistance, a polycarbonate body, and aluminum support anchors — one on each side for you to attach the resistance bands, and one in the center to sturdily support your body weight.”

“There are two arms that go under the base and the hinge in the middle, connecting both of the arms. They lock in the middle at this hinge that only rotates in one direction, 180 degrees, preventing you from having to use your own weight to keep the sides from collapsing inward.”

“The EVO Gym bands have notches that hook into the base that allow you to load up multiple bands and change the weight, or change workout by changing the height of the band. Each band has six small balls inserted inside at 10-inch intervals to serve as notches. These notches allow resistance to begin at varying heights, making it possible to perform deadlifts or overhead presses with the same bands. You simply take the band, slide it into the slot at the end of the base, and pull the notch against the slot in a secure position.”

Source : Indiegogo

