Pokémon Unite announced for Nintendo Switch and mobile

The Pokémon Company has now shown off Pokémon Unite, which is a new real-time strategy game that will pit teams of five players against one another. If you’ve played a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games like League of Legends or Dota 2, Pokémon Unite will be familiar. You’ll choose a Pokémon at the start of a game and as a match progresses, you’ll unlock new abilities for that Pokémon. Obviously you will get stronger and more skilled as the game goes on.

Tencent’s TiMi Studios is in charge of developing the game. The studio is best known for its work on Call of Duty: Mobile. So they should be well suited to the task. Pokémon Unite will be free-to-start and available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with crossplay support included. Sounds pretty good to me.

The Pokémon Company didn’t say when the game will launch. But between a new Pokémon Snap game and the recent release of Sword and Shield DLC, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of months. It is a great time to be a Pokemon fan, that’s for sure. Maybe more Pokemon is coming. We will find out.

Source Engadget

