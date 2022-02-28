Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hitting the Switch later this year

Pokémon fans won’t have to wait long for their next fix in their favorite gaming series. On Sunday morning, the Pokémon Company announced two new titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and said that they should launch sometime in late 2022. That is not too long to wait for good games. Building on the popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus, developer Game Freak said the games would offer an “open-world adventure” for players to discover.

It looks like players can expect to explore some countryside as well as some bustling urban landscapes. There are also three new starters. Those are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. And of course, all three look absolutely cute, and you might have trouble picking one over another as a favorite. It can be tough making decisions like this.

While we are waiting for Scarlet and Violet, we can look forward to a new “Daybreak” update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus as well. Available to download right at this moment, the update adds a new quest for players to complete and additional opportunities to battle Legendary Pokémon. And if that was not enough, a new anime based on the game’s Hisui region is coming our way later this year. That’s a lot of Pokemon.

Source Engadget

Image Credit The Pokemon Company

