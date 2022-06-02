Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are hitting the Switch on November 18th

Are you ready for four player co-op? Of course, you are. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the next main entries in the long-running RPG series, will hit the Nintendo Switch on November 18th, The Pokémon Company announced the news yesterday. It will include new creatures to catch, and the two games will feature four-player multiplayer, allowing you and your buddies to explore the game’s new region together.

This is a big deal because developer Game Freak has promised Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will represent its first true open-world game after the studio began exploring the format with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the beginning of the year.

The two new games will feature different professors. And big surprise, they are both attractive which is causing a stir among some in the Pokémon community for some reason. Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly are the three new starters Game Freak revealed to us recently, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will add Smoliv, Pawmi and the Lechonk to the roster. What about new legendaries? They are Koraidon and Miraidon, and they will be on the covers of the games. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available to pre-order from the Nintendo eShop right now.

Source Engadget

Image Credit The Pokemon Company

