Pokémon Puzzle League Joins Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is getting one of the best, and most underrated, Pokémon games from the Nintendo 64 library in Pokémon Puzzle League next week. At least that is how many Pokemon fans feel about this old N64 game. If you have been wanting to play this classic game, or just revisit it for a short while, now you will get your chance.

On July 15, the Panel de Pon-style, tile-matching puzzle game joins the growing roster of classic N64 games. If you don’t know, Pokémon Puzzle League launched way back in 2000 and actually tells an original story based on the anime, with Ash and Pikachu competing in a special puzzle tournament. It sounds very exciting already, doesn’t it? The pair takes on some familiar faces, like Team Rocket and Gary, in 2D and 3D puzzle contests, with plenty of Pokémon cheering from the sidelines. Because you need your Poke-buds cheering you on, of course, to give you strength as you play to win.

Remember, Pokémon Snap joined Switch Online last month, making this news a nice double-treat for Pokémon fans. If you like both puzzles and pocket monsters, this will be a game that is worth checking out.

Source and Image Credit GameInformer

