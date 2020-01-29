Pokemon Home Is Expensive

Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Home next month, Nintendo has shared pricing for the cross-platform storage and transfer service. You may not like it. A month of the Premium subscription to Pokémon Home will cost you $3 every 30 days. Nintendo also plans to offer quarterly and annual subscription options, where you’ll need to pay either $5 every three months or $16 per year. That is a significant increase from the cost of Pokémon Bank. The 3DS-exclusive service costs $5 annually right now.

For that price, you can store up to 6,000 Pokémon, and take better advantage of some of the app’s marquee features. Pokémon Home includes an evolution of the franchise’s fun roulette-style “Wonder” trades for instance. Premium subscribers can place up to 10 in a “Wonder Box,” and Pokémon Home will automatically pair you with other players for trades, even if you don’t have the app open on your Nintendo Switch or smartphone.

On both Switch and mobile, the app has a judge function that will allow you to see how the stats on your creatures compare to other Pokémon. Competitive players will enjoy this. Many users will not enjoy the cost of this new service though. You can use it for free, but you don’t get many features.

