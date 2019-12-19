Pokémon Go Will Add Buddy Adventure AR Multiplayer Experience

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular AR games there is, whether you have an Android device or an iOS device. It made a huge splash when it debuted a few years ago. We knew that an AR multiplayer experience was coming for it, but after the official announcement, now we have more details about it.

The new Buddy Adventure update on Pokemon Go will allow you to interact with your pokemon wherever you go. We don’t know the exact details on how to select your pokemon buddy, but you will have the ability to interact and play around with your buddy, and there may be a multiplayer experience where you can interact with other trainers as well.

Aside from that, you will also get special perks for keeping your buddy happy which includes getting a CP boost in combat. It is also worth noting that your buddy will walk alongside you to show any gifts or surprises – so that should be interesting.

For all of you who are still playing Pokemon Go, the new buddy adventure feature should roll out to all the trainers by the end of 2020. So you won’t have a very long wait for it.

Source Ubergizmo

