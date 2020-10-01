Pokemon Go to roll back some COVID-19 changes

As the coronavirus pandemic spread in the spring and summer, Pokémon Go inacted a series of changes that made it easier for players to keep participating. Now Niantic Labs has announced that while some of the temporary bonuses it added will remain, several will go away as on October 1st.

In April the game added a feature where your Pokémon would get gifts from nearby PokeStops even if you didn’t leave your home, and now it will only do that if you’re running low. The distance walked to hatch eggs is also going back up to where it was, and incense that attracts Pokémon will only have increased effectiveness while walking now.

The game’s makers want to encourage activity and movement, and with restrictions loosened in many areas, they’re making some changes to get back to that goal. Many players requested that Niantic rethink the changes, either because they were nice improvements to the existing game or because of the pandemic itself.

These are the features that will remain after October 1st: The maximum number of Gifts you can carry in your Item Bag is 20. You will continue to receive three times the Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day and incense duration will stay at 60 minutes. Not bad.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals