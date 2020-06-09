Pokemon GO To Let Friends Raid Together Remotely

Pokemon GO was originally designed to be a social game, where players were expected to go out and walk around and play with other players. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, it forced players to stay at home. Niantic did a good job of implementing features that helped players play from home though.

However, Niantic is looking to expand the remote play feature of the game and has announced that an upcoming update to the game will be introducing a new feature: remote raiding.

Niantic says, “When this feature is available, you’ll see a + button in both public and private raid lobbies that you’ve joined in person. After tapping the + button, you’ll be able to invite up to five friends to join you. Your friends will be able to see raid invitations on their Nearby screen or in push notifications. These invitations will allow them to enter the raid lobby. Your friends will use a pass only once the battle starts, not when they join the lobby.”

It might not have the same excitement when players are gathered together to take down a boss, but it will have to do for now. It should be fun for players at any rate.

Source Ubergizmo

