Pokemon Go online battle feature rolls out

Last year, Niantic promised Pokémon Go players a feature called “Go Battle League” that would give them a way to fight other trainers from around the world. Now, the developer has started rolling out Go Battle League, and it will make its way to players based on their trainer level.

However, you may have to wait a bit to get it, because Niantic temporarily paused the release “to ensure a smooth feature launch and prevent server issues.” But when you do get it, you’ll be able to fight against other trainers at the Go Battle League preseason events.

The preseason leagues, which are the Great League, the Ultra League and the Master League, will allow Niantic to see how people are playing and make adjustments for the first season of competitive play. This will help the company determine the ideal season length and rating threshold for ranks, as well as other important things.

To play in the leagues, you have to walk five kilometers to earn entry and unlock five online matches. You can do that three times a day if you want to battle as many trainers as possible. Or you can use your PokéCoins to pay via the Battle Now feature. The farther you are from the goal, the higher the price is though.

Look for the new feature soon.

Source Engadget

