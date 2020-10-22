Pokémon Go gets more realistic effects

Pokémon Go players may see a new tag marking some PokéStops next time they check the app and play. Niantic has officially launched AR Mapping tasks for level 20 Trainers and up, almost five months after the company announced they would do so. When you spin a PokéStop marked with the “AR Mapping” tag, you’ll get a Field Research task that will require you to open the AR scanning screen and to explore the area.

Niantic announced a PokéStop Scan feature back in May in order to improve Pokémon Go’s augmented reality effects. When players scan locations, the developer gets what it needs to be able to create 3D maps of PokéStops. This data can be used to make pokemon interact with real—world objects, so they can hide behind a tree trunk for instance. Niantic started testing the AR effects feature called “Reality Blending” in May, however, it’s limited to users with certain newer Android phones.

Good scans last 20 to 30 seconds and keep the PokéStop in the center of the frame. They also encourage users to walk 360 degrees around the location. Niantic Kids accounts won’t get the feature yet, but parents will get the option to toggle it on soon.

Source Engadget

