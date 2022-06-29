Pokemon GO developer and NBA making a “real-world metaverse” mobile game

Everyone is pouring their resources into metaverse projects it seems. But since each company has its own take on the metaverse, Microsoft, Meta and other tech giants have formed a group to make their digital worlds compatible with each other. Members of the Metaverse Standards Forum will be working together to achieve “real-world interoperability” in the space.

Even though it didn’t join the new organization (They are in good company with Apple), Niantic is continuing to build AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) worlds, and they might as well since it is one of the pioneers of these technologies. Now, the studio that gave us the phenomenon known as Pokemon GO announced a new partnership with another giant, the National Basketball Players Association (NBA). That’s right the NBA. But what could they be making?

Well, Niantic and the NBA will build an original AR mobile game called NBA All-World, which wants to place fans of the sports game into “the real-world metaverse.” This will be a free-to-play officially licensed geolocation basketball mobile game (for both Android and iOS) where players will be able to find, challenge, and compete against some of the best NBA players, and then recruit them to their team. That sounds like a huge win of a game if it all comes together.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

