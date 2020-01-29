WESN Henry titanium slip-joint pocket knife $65

Designer and craftsperson Billy Chester with a passion for beautiful and well-made products is designed a new pocketknife in the form of the WESN Henry titanium slip-joint, which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $65 and supplied with a lifetime guarantee. “A man that has inspired the need for an everyday pocket knife that solves both functional needs yet displays the beauty of pure craftsmanship.”

“This elegant folding knife features a Sweden-sourced 2.35” Sandvik 14C28N stainless steel blade with a silhouette that falls somewhere in-between a drop-point and sheepsfoot. Enveloping the blade is a 3” handle with titanium scales (complete with a paracord attachment point at the bottom) mated to dark Cherrywood inlays. “

“The non-locking slip joint Henry maintains WESN’s tradition of producing blades to exacting standards — though this time the boutique outfit has employed a more classically-styled, gentlemen’s knife design than found in any previous offerings. Inspired by a traditional slip-joint design from the late 1800s found in northern Sweden, the Henry carries characteristics that have been used for over 150 years.”

