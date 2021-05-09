WESN Samla friction folding pocket knife from $59

If you are in the market for a new pocketknife you may be interested in the unique WESN Samla, friction folding pocketknife launched via Kickstarter. Thanks to nearly 1000 backers the project has blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $90,000 with still 22 days remaining. The lightweight pocket knife has been designed to provide a compact cutting utensil perfect for your next adventure, wherever it may be.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the WESN Samla campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the WESN Samla pocket knife project view the promotional video below.

“The latest addition to our range takes all the strength, quality and craftsmanship you’d expect from a WESN blade – and packs it into our most compact, lightweight knife to date. The Samla is inspired by our Scandinavian heritage and steeped in our love for the wilderness.”

“Northern Scandinavia is no place for a normal knife. Without a reliable blade to hand, it can be a remote wilderness, reluctant to yield its resources. But with the right blade — durable steel; an unrelenting edge — an abundance of wild game, fish and forage reveal itself. It takes a special blade to unlock the wilderness and make it home.”

“Our Samla knife is inspired by our passion for the wilderness. Before our blade was forged in steel, it was conceived in the blueberry groves of Michigan that I explored as a kid and the mountain tops of the Swedish wildness I later discovered as an adult.”

Source : Kickstarter

