Inertix cyberpunk exoblade pocket knife

RoboRazer Studio has created a unique new pocket knife in the form of the Inertix Cyberpunk Pocket Exoblade Knife, offering an “urban gadget for big dreamer”. Not only is the pocket knife a cutting tool it is also able to opening bottles, canned goods, breaking glass, sharpening pencils, cutting tags, opening boxes and letters, disassembling electronic devices in “force majeure situations”.

“Inertix is a beautiful knife that will provide years of EDC bliss. A handle is made of polished duraluminium, a blade is made of special metal with a natural matte front surface and invincible stainless steel – all these materials were carefully selected and skillfully processed to perfection. The result is an iconic and long-term design. Inertix is the 3rd generation of the classic pocketknife for the city and for living on the move, with an extremely sharp M390 blade and 2 cutting surfaces for special tasks.”

“We used duraluminium as the basis of our device, because of its hypoallergenic and unique chemical properties. This material practically does not enter into a chemical reaction with any substances and elements due to its unique natural features. Inertix carries powerful innovation. Less than a second to open just by waving your hand. You can even use it as entertainment, fidget philosophy is a unique advantage.

And new principles help to develop the cardio capabilities of a person. At the same time, the knife is legal, in contrast to almost all foldable technologies in the world. And the sterility provided by opening and closing with one hand is difficult to overestimate in the era of viruses and other verbal threats.”

Source : Kickstarter

