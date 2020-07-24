Plex adds over 80 free live TV channels

In its quest for more content access in more places, Plex has added a variety of free streaming options for you and even made live TV service available at no cost for a few months. If you don’t want to plug in an antenna, it has free live TV channels.

The service’s original aim was streaming your media around to different devices, but now these streaming channel bundles are just a part of the landscape, so it makes sense for them. TiVo+, Vizio and Roku all have versions of the setup. If you use the media center software, then it adds several easy options you can access without spending a penny. Hey, we all like free stuff.

Some of the names are recognizable, like Fubo Sports, Reuters, Toon Goggles, Mav TV or The Bob Ross Channel, but others focus on various music video or documentary niches. And like we said, it’s all free, so don’t hesitate to check it out if it sounds good to you. If you do have an antenna hooked up, then it will blend right in with those broadcast TV sources anyway. This should make Plex more attractive to more users, which is the goal of course.

Source Engadget

