PlayStation Plus to offer eight Yakuza games

This is great news for fans. Sony is bringing eight Yakuza games to PlayStation Plus this year as it builds the revamped service’s library with interesting third-party titles. Beginning on August 2nd, subscribers on all three tiers will be able to get Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 and PS5. The other two games hitting the base Essential tier as part of August’s lineup are Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4 and PS5) and Little Nightmares (PS4).

For now, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be the only Yakuza game that will hit the Essential tier. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will join the Extra and Premium versions of the service in August. Then later this year, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered will hit the Premium tier. Those are PS3 games, so they will only be available to stream via the cloud. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will hit Extra and Premium in the coming months too. Is that enough Yakuza for you?

Yakuza is a popular series, and those who want to revisit the earlier games or play them for the first time might be tempted to sign up to PS Plus or keep their subscription going to play through them all. And that is the idea from Sony’s perspective.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Sega

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals