PlayStation Plus May Get A Video Service

If you want to be able to play online games on your PlayStation console, you have likely already subscribed to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service. While this is more or less required for online play, you could soon be getting a bit more value in the form of videos.

This news is according to a report from VGC where they discovered a logo posted onto Sony’s PlayStation Polish website that suggests that a video service could soon be a part of your subscription. The description, originally posted in Polish, says, “A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland.”

However, Sony has since removed the logo and the description, so maybe this is an upcoming feature that they will officially announce soon. Did Sony have a change of heart? The company had previously stated that the PlayStation Store would stop selling/renting TV shows and movies, so this feature suggests that it could be coming back.

This new feature could allow Sony to offer its own movies for free via streaming as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription, which is great for users. Sony has yet to comment on this so stay tuned.

Source Ubergizmo

