PlayStation PC launcher references found in Spider-Man Remastered for PC

It looks like Sony could be working on its own PlayStation PC launcher. References to a PlayStation PC launcher have been discovered in the recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and VGC has verified that the references are real.

A PC launcher for PlayStation games would compliment Sony in a big way. Sony wants around half of its games to be on PC and mobile by 2025, and the company has plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC over the past year. Games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Spider-Man Remastered have all launched on PC in the last few years, and Sony began using a PlayStation PC label last year along with acquiring a PC port developer. So it all lines up.

A launcher would allow Sony to maximize its revenue on PC games, but that’s not all. It could also allow features like cross-buy and PlayStation Network (PSN) integration. The references to PSN integration have also been discovered in the PC port of Spider-Man Remastered, and there are rumors that Insomniac Games were experimenting with PSN linking bonuses for Spider-Man as well.

Sony hasn’t officially commented on this news just yet, but we know that the company did recently launch an official website dedicated to PlayStation PC games. The next PlayStation games to arrive on PC are Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the fall and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in 2022.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

