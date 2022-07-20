Pixar’s Lightyear hits Disney+ on August 3rd

Lightyear didn’t hit the box office highs that Disney hoped for, despite it being the first Pixar movie to debut exclusively in theaters in over two years. I won’t go into some of the controversial details that led to the bad box office numbers. You can find that elsewhere. But there were several factors working against this feature. But if you want to watch it, at least you won’t have to wait too much longer to stream the movie at home. It’s coming to Disney+ on August 3rd, which is just 47 days after it hit theaters.

It is technically a Toy Story spinoff, but it has a meta element to it. The action figure in the Toy Story movies is supposedly based on Lightyear, an in-universe film characters like Andy seemingly watched (So this is kind of a prequel). This time though, Buzz is in human form and is voiced by Chris Evans rather than Tim Allen. He’s an astronaut who gets stuck on a strange planet and needs to find a way home. The cast also includes Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin and Uzo Aduba.

If you want, you can check it out on August 3rd.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pixar

