Pinterest Introduces Ways For Users To Make Money

If you’re looking for inspiration and ideas, Pinterest is the place to find them. You can even gain a following by curating cool ideas, but making money? The company has announced monetization features for its users now.

According to Pinterest, this will be in the form of allowing users to tag Idea Pins with Product Pins. The company says that, “We found that Pinners are 89% more likely to exhibit shopping intent on products tagged in Idea Pins than on standalone Product Pins.” Pinterest will also be introducing paid partnership labels to Idea Pins. This will let creators disclose their paid partnerships while giving brands better visibility.

Before this, creators on Pinterest could make money but it was a more manual process. Creators would have to link their content to their blogs and hope that visitors would generate Adsense revenue, or they would need to reach out to brands and companies for sponsorships.

On other platforms like YouTube there are already monetization features built into it and all users need to do is post videos. So if you are a big Pinterest user or creator, then these new features and changes might be worth looking into as you can make some money.

Source Ubergizmo

