Pikmin 4 Arrives Next Year

Here is some news that Nintendo fans are going to love. Pikmin 4 is for real, and it will arrive next year. Here’s what Nintendo had to say about Pikmin 4 in a press release below:

“The first sneak peek at the next game in the Pikmin franchise revealed a tranquil park and a napping Bulborb, but it was still missing one important element … Pikmin! Where could they be? More details about this new title for Nintendo Switch will be revealed ahead of its 2023 launch.”

Pikmin is a beloved franchise to many people, but even with its niche popularity, it’s never really reached the heights of other Nintendo franchises. In total, this franchise has sold over 8 million copies. Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch proved the franchise still had a lot of fans, selling roughly 2 million units in less than a year – a quarter of the series’ entire sales – and fans speculated this proved to Nintendo that it was time for a real sequel.

Pikmin 4 was mentioned by series creator Shigeru Miyamoto back in 2015 when he told Eurogamer that it was in development and “very close to completion.” Then a 2D Pikmin spinoff was announced and then released in July of 2017. Some speculated that this was the Pikmin 4 Miyamoto was referring to in 2015 but in June of that year, Miyamoto told Eurogamer that “it is progressing,” seemingly confirming that he did not view Hey! Pikmin as the fourth sequel. Unfortunately, that was the last Nintendo referred to Pikmin 4. Until the current Nintendo Direct!

Nintendo showed off a short teaser trailer that gave us a look at the world of Pikmin before flashing to a title screen that revealed Pikmin 4 is coming to Switch next year. As for when we don’t know yet.

