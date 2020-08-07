Pikmin 3 Deluxe coming to Nintendo Switch on October 30th

It looks like another Wii U classic is making its way to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo will release an expanded version of Pikmin 3 called Pikmin 3 Deluxe on October 30th. There are some cool new features on board.

The biggest feature the company is adding for the rerelease is co-operative play. You and your friend will be able to play through Pikmin 3’s story together. Nintendo also added new difficulty settings, enhanced targeting and a hints system to help players if they get stuck on a puzzle. There are also new side-story missions and just like the game’s story campaign, you can work through those with a friend at your side.

It was released back in 2013, and Pikmin 3 earned a dedicated fanbase thanks to its tightly designed levels and fun puzzle gameplay. Over the years, Nintendo has occasionally ported some of the Wii U’s best games to its latest console, the Nintendo Switch. They aren’t stopping yet. Back in January, the company released an enhanced version of Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei crossover Tokyo Mirage Sessions. Some of the other notable Wii U titles worth mentioning, that have made the jump to Switch include Mario Kart 8 and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Source Engadget

