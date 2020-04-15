Pikachu Wireless Earbuds And Pokeball

If you want a fun pair of earbuds, then it’s probably hard to beat Razer’s latest pair of Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds for Pokemon fans.

This is a pair of wireless earbuds themed after Pikachu and Pokemon. They come with a charging case designed to look like a Pokeball! However, it seems that these earbuds are currently only listed for the China market, so it is unclear if there are plans to bring it to other parts of the world. Fans can hold out hope that this happens.

The earbuds will feature 13mm drivers and will last up to 3 hours per charge, which is not great, but you are paying for the novelty after all. The case will be capable of recharging the earbuds up to five times, so in total, you should be able to squeeze up to 15 hours of battery life from them when you are using them.

Razer is no stranger to wireless earbuds as the company had previously launched the Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, although we can’t say for sure if these earbuds are based on that or if it is something else. They are priced around $120 and will be released on April 16th for Pokemon fans.

Source Ubergizmo

