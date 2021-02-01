LEEF laptop powered by your Android phone

LEEF is an ultraportable laptop that’s powered by your smartphone. We all have a smartphone already, why not make better use of it? With a sleek, full aluminium body; spectacular 12.5 inch Full HD display; full-size keyboard and multi-touch trackpad, LEEF literally turns your phone into a 2.2lbs laptop. Enabling you to use any application that your smart phone supports, such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Office apps, AutoCAD Mobile, Adobe Photoshop apps, Google Chrome, GoToMeeting, YouTube, Gmail, Netflix Spotify and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $225 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LEEF campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the LEEF phone powered laptop project watch the promotional video below.

“Smartphones today are more than powerful enough to do everything the average person does on their laptop. Despite this, we’re forced to buy expensive laptops or cheap laptops that look and feel terrible. We set out to design a device that would help us get the most out of our smartphones. In the process we discovered that this device could be amazingly thin, ergonomic and budget friendly. What a journey.”

LEEF works with any phone with the “desktop mode” feature. DeX is available on: Galaxy S8 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Note 8, Note9, Note10, Note 20 series, Tab S4, Tab S5, Tab S6, Tab S7, Tab Active Pro. EMUI desktop mode is available on: Huawei Mate 10 series, Huawei Mate 20 series, Huawei Mate 30 series, Huawei Mate 40 series, Huawei P20 series, Huawei P30 series, Huawei P40 series, Huawei Honor View 20. LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ.

“Your phone is now acting as LEEF’S ‘brain’ (or CPU) and LEEF becomes a fully functional and stunningly sleek laptop. Do everything you’d do on a traditional laptop. The magnificent aluminum chassis is elegantly designed with premium build quality that is stronger and more rigid than polycarbonate or magnesium alloy.”

“Because such high resolution is packed into a 12.5 inch screen, the Full HD display provides vivid colour and pinpoint accuracy for everything you do.LEEF charges your phone so you never have to be left without juice. Use the keyboard function key to toggle this feature on and off. LEEF also uses your phone’s, WiFi, Cellular Data and Bluetooth so it’s always ready to go. The Android 10 update included a “hidden” desktop mode on most Android devices. Android’s desktop mode doesn’t provide a great user experience right now as it’s still under development but we’re hopeful that a finished version will be included on all future Android devices and make Leef compatible with a whole new range of smartphones.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone powered laptop, jump over to the official LEEF crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

