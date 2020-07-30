Phantasy Star Online 2 hits Steam August 5th

Fans were happy when Phantasy Star Online 2 finally made its way to the US earlier this year as a free-to-play title on the Xbox One and Windows Store for PCs. And even though it is an 8-year-old game, the launch was very buggy for Windows users, who reported things like installation trouble, slowdowns and crashes. But soon there will be another option: Sega announced today that PSO2 will make its way to Steam on August 5th, where it’ll hopefully be more stable.

The Steam launch will arrive on the same day PSO 2’s Episode 4 expansion, which will also drop on the Xbox One and Windows Store. You’ll get to use your giant mechs against World War II battleships. Enough said.

It’s good to see Sega pushing the game more in the US these days, though this all seems to be leading up to the launch of the newly announced Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, which is a more modern title heading to the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. Sega says that the title won’t replace the original PSO 2, instead, it will be more complimentary since you’ll be able to use your existing character in both games. Great time to be a fan.

