Peter Parker gets recast in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Developer Insomniac Games says the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for the PS5 will be different from the 2018 original in several ways. While we could have guessed about changes like a higher frame rate and the addition of new spider suits, one change seems very weird: Peter Parker’s face.

Peter Parker has been recast, and his face has been redesigned to look more like the new actor. Insomniac says, “In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console.”

The company didn’t give any more explanation as to why the role was recast. I liked the way Peter looked myself. Bryan Intihar, a director on Marvel’s Spider-Man tweeted. “… As we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PS5, it quickly became apparent that even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for Yuri Lowenthal — who we all love as Peter — a necessity,” Intihar said. He added that he understood fans’ surprise, and said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

Source Engadget

