Persona 3, 4 and 5 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

We didn’t expect this news. It looks like Microsoft is working with Atlus to bring the three latest mainline Persona games to Xbox Game Pass. And to answer your question, that includes Persona 3 Portable, which was first released way back in 2009 on the PlayStation Portable. Hence the name. The worldwide RPG hit is now coming to XBox.

You can also rest assured that all three titles will arrive in their advanced versions with expanded content, in-game features and much more. This is great news for fans of the franchise. Unless of course, you paid for P5R after buying P5. It happens to the best of us to be honest. Fans love these unusual games and now they get to play them on the Xbox platform. These Persona games should keep you busy for a while.

Persona 5 Royal will be the first game to land on XBox Game Pass on October 21st. For the other games, Xbox promised that every game you’re seeing at its Summer Game Fest will arrive to play in the “next 12 months”. So we at least know that much. We have a bit of a wait until October 21st, but it’s not all that far off really.

Source Engadget

Image Credit RPG Fan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals