PerX performance outdoor jackets made from antimicrobial fabric from $79

Clothing designers and manufacturers TPUX based in Los Angeles, California transitioned their Kickstarter campaign to Indiegogo InDemand, to raise the required funds needed to take their new PerX performance jacket into production. Thanks to nearly backers the project has blasted past its required pledge goal. Early bird pledges are available from $79 or roughly £64 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020. Early bird backers can benefit from a 43% or $60 saving off the recommended retail price. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its features, construction and materials.

“Performance jackets keep you performing at your best when the weather is at its worst. These jackets are durable enough to shield your body from a deluge, yet athletic enough to let you move without a problem. However, the potential (invisible) problems are:

– Sweat contains bacteria that grows quickly and makes the jacket smell.

– If you are exposed to a complex environment when running/jogging/cycling etc. , microbes will adhere to the surface of the jacket and can then be taken into your home or anywhere else.

– It is very rare to find jackets that are designed with face protection to block out raindrops, wind, dust and even airborne particles & substances.

“No need to worry about wear PerX even in the summer. The PerX A is thin and designed ideally for hot temperatures [up to 35C/95F] with 20,000 g/m2/24hrs for breathability and UPF 50+ for sun protection while PerX B is the pro version to keep you performing at your best. This is achieved by treating the fabric with the latest proprietary chemicals [Permanent Coating Technology into the fibers of the fabric] that inhibit the growth of pathogens and using yarns that are especially designed to provide inbuilt microscopic antibacterial functionality. By combining these properties, the yarns help stop microbes from developing, while simultaneously promoting moisture flows, thereby maximizing comfort and extending the life of the fabric.”

Source : Indiegogo

