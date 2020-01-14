Perfitt Makes Sure You Get The Right Shoe Size

Shopping for shoes is hard for some people. Especially when different brands’ sizes don’t all line up, and then when you add in wide or narrow width, it can get confusing. Perfitt aims to help you in stores.

You just remove your shoes and put them into the Perfit R analyzer. Then two cameras take pictures of your foot and compute your exact measurements, making the job far easier than guessing. It uses a machine-learning algorithm called Perfit AI to match your actual feet measurements to what’s available in the store, and can also filter by the brand and shoe model.

The shoe database is built using a tool called Perfit S, which is an “inner shoe analyzer,” that measures the inside of the shoe. This is how the system can accurately match shoes to your feet. It should certainly take some of the frustration out of shoe shopping. It may have taken a long time to come up with a solution, but at least it is here now.

The benefits of this machine are obvious. Your shoes will fit better than they ever have before and shopping for them will not take nearly as long as it did before.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals