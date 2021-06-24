People Swallowing Their AirPods Is Becoming Very Common

Apple’s AirPods have been designed to be small so that they can be worn comfortably and transported easily. However, being so small means that they can be easily swallowed, according to Brad Gauthier in a story that was posted on The Guardian.

According to Gauthier, he put on his AirPods to watch movies in bed before he fell asleep, which he describes as a habit. Then, he later woke up to discover one of the earbuds had gone missing, and when he went to drink water, he had trouble swallowing but he did not think anything of it and assumed it was a dry throat.

He later asked his family about his missing AirPod, when his son jokingly suggested that maybe he swallowed it. Then as he continued having difficulty swallowing the rest of the day, he started to think that maybe this is what happened. So he went to the doctor where he was given an X-ray.

And lodged into the side of his esophagus was the missing AirPod. The story has a happy ending. Gauthier got it out with surgery at an endoscopy center and it even still worked, even though it seems that the microphone was slightly damaged.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard a story like this. There have been several stories of people, including kids, swallowing their AirPods in the past, and this likely won’t be the last time we’ll be hearing this story.

Source Ubergizmo

