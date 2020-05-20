People Are Hosting Meetings In Red Dead Redemption 2

With the world mostly on lockdown, we’re seeing more people work from home and use communication tools like Zoom to have face-to-face virtual meetings. But writer and illustrator Viviane Schwarz and her team decided to spice things up a bit by hosting their team meetings inside of a video game.

The game is Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Schwarz said, “Mostly we were just having a really crap time. We were having to deal with all those Zoom and Skype meetings and emails and phone calls… and we were just feeling worse and worse and more annoyed all the time.”

If you are finding yourself getting bored and distracted on Zoom calls, this is a fun choice. Boring meetings contribute to, “Zoom fatigue” which is an actual thing, but Schwarz and her team have found a unique and fun way to get around it. Schwarz said that they initially attempted this using Minecraft, but found that it was distracting as people started wandering off and dumping gravel on the virtual meeting tables, so they turned to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Sitting around a campfire or on a horse does sound like fun. To prevent the server from being idle, the team also started to brew a ton of virtual coffee.

Source Ubergizmo

